DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert for 19-year-old Kayelynn Nieto on Monday afternoon. The young woman was last seen on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. near Whimbrel Drive and Skylark Street.
Authorities say Nieto suffers from many medical conditions and needs daily medication.
Please help us find Kayelynn who is endangered.
Kayelynn is a 19 year old female, but health and other issues require parental supervision. May be wearing a black and grey jacket (see photo), black and white Adidas tennis shoes and possibly a black dress. call 3036607500 if seen. pic.twitter.com/a20rmJtdDk
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) November 1, 2021
She was last seen wearing a black dress, black and grey jacket with black and white Adidas shoes.
Authorities describe her as having blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing around 170 lbs.
Call 911 if you see her.