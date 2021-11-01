CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert for 19-year-old Kayelynn Nieto on Monday afternoon. The young woman was last seen on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. near Whimbrel Drive and Skylark Street.

Kayelynn Nieto (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Authorities say Nieto suffers from many medical conditions and needs daily medication.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black and grey jacket with black and white Adidas shoes.

Authorities describe her as having blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing around 170 lbs.

Call 911 if you see her.

