DENVER (CBS4) – Hall of Fame quarterback and Denver resident Peyton Manning says the potential sale of the Broncos “isn’t on his radar.”
Last month CBS Sports reported that league sources indicated the new Broncos Ring of Famer was among those following the developments with the team, and that he has spoken to at least two potential suitors about a possible leadership role with new owners if the team is in fact sold.
“I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning told reporters on Sunday outside Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. “Certainly there’s some people that have called me to kind of say ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team?'”
The former Denver Broncos quarterback said he hasn’t formed any relationships “with anybody.”
“Even if I am offered an opportunity, I haven’t decided whether I would even do it,” he said.
Manning also took the opportunity to showcase some of his comedic chops.
“I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can’t find it … I keep thinking it’s in a hidden account somewhere,” he said.
