DENVER (CBS4) – It was a very special day for Peyton Manning at Mile High on Sunday. The former quarterback was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame to cheers from the home crowd.

A special Ring of Honor ceremony for Manning took place for Manning at halftime of the game between Denver and Washington at Empower Field at Mile High.

His name was unveiled inside the west side of the stadium along with his Pro Football Hall of Fame designation. It now sits next to Broncos legends like John Elway, Rod Smith and Karl Mecklenberg.

“To the Bowlen family, to the Denver Broncos organization and all of Broncos Country … like I said back in August, you took a chance on me back in 2012 at a pivotal moment in my career and I will never forget it. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Go Broncos,” told the fans

Before the game he spoke with reporters when his Ring of Fame pillar was unveiled outside the stadium and he was presented with an orange jacket.

Marshall Manning presenting his dad with his orange Ring of Fame jacket 🤗 pic.twitter.com/twdTE3RcAS — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 31, 2021

“It’s a great honor, and this week has been really a time to reflect on my four years in Denver. Canton was awesome and you think about your time in Tennessee and Indianapolis, this week has been all about remembering my four years in Denver and kind of how it all came about. It was quite an ordeal — that free agency kind of frenzy if you will — and it was so nice to make a decision, come out here, get settled, and go back to work. Like I said, I just couldn’t have made a better decision. It was an awesome four-year run,” Manning said.

Manning’s four years as a Bronco before his retirement in early 2016 included two Super Bowl appearances — one was a win — and an MVP award (2013).