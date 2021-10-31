(CBS4) — A Colorado Springs man is facing a minimum of 25 years behind bars and a possible life sentence for his role in the overdose death of another man earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced the federal grand jury indictment of Nathaniel Corser, 22, on Oct. 15. The indictment was issued Oct. 6 and Corner was arrested the next day.

The indictment also accuses Corser of other offenses related to possessing and distributing drugs near a school and of owning a weapon for the furtherance of drug dealing.

Online public records indicate Corser resided most recently in the 6500 block of Matchless Trail in the Security-Widefield area of southern Colorado Springs. King Elementary School is nearby.

If convicted of the charges in the indictment, Corser faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison, the agency stated in its press release.

The other man passed away from a fentanyl overdose in July. The Office did not identify the deceased nor did it explain why the federal agency took over the prosecution of Corser.

Here is the photo of Nathan Corser, 19 arrested in connection with Police Blotter #27014 https://t.co/CjbvRozC9M pic.twitter.com/S0tszl8IUr — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 1, 2019

Online criminal records show Corser pleaded in a 2018 forgery case and received a probation that has been revoked twice. He also pleaded guilty to a 2019 DUI following an accident that injured his passenger. His five-day jail term was suspended and he also received a sentence of probation in that case. That probation has been since revoked as well.

Corser is scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver Nov. 3.