LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area is getting ready to welcome skiers and boarders for the season. The ski area will fire up the chairlifts on Saturday.
READ MORE: Shelter In Place Order Lifted For El Paso County Residents
Parker the Snow Dog helped Loveland with the big announcement.
Loveland is the third ski area in Colorado to open after Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek which opened earlier this month.
READ MORE: 'Protecting Our Children Is The Number One Priority': Colorado Clinicians Prepared To Vaccinate Young Kids
Last year, Loveland opened on Nov. 11. It is typically one of the first Colorado ski areas to open each year.
On Saturday, skiers and snowboarders enjoyed one top-to-bottom run with an 18-inch base.
Loveland’s snowmaking team will work on opening the Spillway and Richard’s Run next.MORE NEWS: 4 Killed In Crash Near Colorado-Wyoming State Line
RELATED: Winter Park Plans To Open Slopes On Nov. 17 For Skiers And Snowboarders