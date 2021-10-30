LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont police identified the 37-year-old man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and causing a deadly crash on Oct. 28. James Kramer faces multiple charges including first degree murder.
READ MORE: Stolen Car Incidents Point To Spectacular Rise In Auto Thefts In Colorado
Police say Kramer was arrested after he was released from the hospital. Officers responded to the area near 9th Avenue and Pace Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Kramer allegedly sped away from officers, but officers did not chase him, they say. The suspect later crashed broadside into a vehicle with a 93-year-old driver inside. That victim died.READ MORE: State, Local Officials Vow Action After CBS4 Investigation Shows Judges Giving PR Bonds In Violent Felony Cases
Kramer is also suspected of hitting another vehicle with a 62-year-old Uber driver and a 19-year-old passenger. Both were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say Kramer had 10 other outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The 93-year-old victim has not been officially identified.