WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four people tragically lost their lives in crash on Highway 85 in Weld County on Saturday. Colorado State Patrol say it happened a few miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming state line.
The crash happened at 3:30 a.m.READ MORE: Shelter In Place Order Lifted For El Paso County Residents
Two vehicles were involved; a 2015 Jeep and a 2018 Honda.
READ MORE: Loveland Ski Area Celebrates Season Opener On Saturday, Oct. 30
A 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old male passenger were in the Jeep and died. A 22-year-old woman was driving the Honda with a 24-year-old female passenger. Both women died.
Authorities say the Jeep’s driver was from Illinois, and the remaining victims are from Cheyenne, Wyoming.MORE NEWS: 'Protecting Our Children Is The Number One Priority': Colorado Clinicians Prepared To Vaccinate Young Kids
CSP believes the Jeep’s driver was impaired, adding that driver was heading south and crossed into oncoming traffic. They reportedly hit the Honda head on.