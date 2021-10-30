DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo was crawling with spooky ghosts and magical princesses on the day before Halloween. Families enjoyed the beautiful, warm weather on Saturday.
READ MORE: Up To 2,000 Partygoers Cause 'Significant Property Damage' On Pearl Street Mall, Boulder Police Say
The zoo hosted its Wild Fall event which included pumpkin carving stations, animal demonstrations and spooky cocktails for parents. The event replaces Boo at the Zoo due to COVID precautions.READ MORE: 1 Found Dead As Shelter In Place Order Lifted For El Paso County Residents
MORE NEWS: 'Protecting Our Children Is The Number One Priority': Colorado Clinicians Prepared To Vaccinate Young Kids
They also had a chance to see the African penguins’ new home – Pinnacol African Penguin Point. It opened in September.