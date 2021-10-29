DENVER (CBS4) – Ghouls and goblins at Morgridge Academy at National Jewish got an early start to Halloween festivities on Friday. The students spent time trick or treating around the National Jewish campus.
The children have chronic illnesses and can't attend other schools.
“Because I want to be a cheerleader, and then I found a zombie cheerleader for Halloween. That’s what inspired me,” said 6-year-old Blesslyn.
“I like Dracula, and I like vampires, and I want my costume to be spooky this Halloween,” said 7-year-old Zach.
The students trick or treated around the administrative and research buildings.