DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock hit the streets on Friday morning to encourage people to vote in this year’s Coordinated Election. Denver voters have 13 issues on the ballot as well as a number of Denver School Board seats.
Right now, only 6% of voters have returned ballots in the city. While it's too late to mail them in, you can drop them off at drop boxes across the city.
Ballots need to be turned in by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Nearly 90 cities and towns have a total of 125 municipal ballot questions, according to the Colorado Municipal League.
