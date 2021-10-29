PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Fright Acres in Parker which was set on fire on Oct. 26 will stay open for the Halloween weekend. Owners say they will be resilient.
Because of the fire, they are offering discounts. General admission for the weekend will be $20 compared to the previous $30. There are areas which were salvaged so people can walk through.
Investigators are looking for two people who were seen at the scene of what’s being called a suspicious fire in Parker.
It took more than 6 hours for crews to put the fire out. Hay bales and high winds fueled the fire, making the job more difficult. No one was hurt.