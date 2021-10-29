DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis laid out an emergency plan that could stop or delay top elective and cosmetic surgeries. It comes as Colorado continues to see increasing COVID-19 data such as a nearly 9% seven-day positivity rate.
READ MORE: Chemical Spill Closes Eastbound Lanes Of I-70 At Vail
The number of people hospitalized with COVID dropped slightly – down 24 to 1,167.
Now, Polis is considering reinstating an order to ration medical care in Colorado in an effort to help alleviate crowded hospitals and staff shortages.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Much Colder For Halloween And Possibly Wet For Trick-Or-Treating
Polis also wants to request a medical surge team from FEMA. The state could also deploy mobile stations to to provide monoclonal antibody treatments. They would help reduce the risk of hospitalizations in people who contract COVID-19.
“We’ve lost 163 people between 41-59 over the last four months. Of those 150 were not vaccinated. Only 13 were vaccinated,” said Polis.MORE NEWS: Colorado, Keep The Booze Out Of Your Halloween Driving Plans This Weekend
Of the 1,167 hospitalized people in Colorado with COVID, 77% are unvaccinated.