DENVER (CBS4) – After gorgeous fall weather for Friday and most of Saturday, plan on an abrupt change for Halloween on Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly and light cold rain is possible.

A cold front will reach Colorado late Saturday afternoon. Before the front arrives, temperatures will be quite mild for late October with upper 60s and lower 70s at lower elevations on Friday and only slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday.

Sunday will be at least 20 to 25 degrees colder with high temperatures struggling to reach the mid and upper 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

It should never be warmer than about 45 degrees during the Broncos game Sunday afternoon and temperatures should be closer to 40 degrees when younger kids head out for Trick-or-Treating Sunday evening. It will be even chillier for older kids with upper 30s likely after 7 p.m.

In terms of precipitation, moisture should be limited in Colorado through at least midnight Sunday night. And therefore if there is any rain late on Sunday, it should be very light. Temperatures should not be cold enough below 6,000 feet to support any snow until early Monday morning. And if it does snow in Denver Monday morning, no accumulation is expected.

The much better chance for precipitation Sunday evening will be in Wyoming and western Nebraska where it should be snow. Accumulation should be minor but Trick-or-Treaters in Cheyenne have a much better chance of getting wet compared to Denver.

Regardless, everyone planning to be outside Sunday evening should be prepared for chilly weather. It will be colder than it was for Halloween last year but not nearly as cold as it was in 2019. Temperatures were only in the 20s that year and it was actually much warmer than earlier in the day. Denver had set a record with 7 degrees earlier in the day on October 31, 2019.

Looking beyond Sunday, cooler than normal weather should dominate most of Colorado for most of next week. Occasional chances for rain and and snow are also in the forecast but it still looks unlikely Denver will have the first accumulating snow of the season through at least Wednesday.