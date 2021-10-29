ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is traveling across the state with its mobile COVID-19 bus in an effort to get more people vaccinated. On Friday, the bus was at Arapahoe Basin, where it will be again on Saturday.
The bus is offering the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine for people ages 18 and over. The bus is also offering a first, second or booster shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
It's quick and easy to get your shot.
"It took about 5 to 10 minutes, fill out the form and then they called your name and go in, piece of cake."
The mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus will be out at A-Basin again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.