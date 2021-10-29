AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– At one of Colorado’s largest hospitals, the threat of reaching capacity is real amid the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Colorado is at the brink of breaking health care, theres no other way to put it,” Dr, Richard Zane said.

Dr. Zane is the Chief of Emergency Services at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, among the hospitals in the state already using the monoclonal antibody treatment on those infected with COVID-19. He says they are relying on it now more than ever.

“If we can prevent one hospitalization, it’s worth doing. Our hospitals are full, our ICUs are full, our emergency departments are full, the only tool in our toolbox to treat people once they have symptomatic COVID-19 and are a risk for hospitalization is monoclonal antibodies, it’s all we got,” he said.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, Gov. Jared Polis says they will focus more of the state’s resources on making the treatment more available.

“There’s no reason to use hospital capacity on monoclonal antibody treatment, we can do it through our mobile buses and drive thru, walk thru, walk out and urgent care centers across our state,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

But not everyone is eligible, those with underlying conditions who are not vaccinated are first in line and timing will play a major factor.

“You can be too sick; if you are on oxygen or admitted to the hospital, you are too sick. Where it doesn’t make a difference and you can be not sick enough,” Dr. Zane said.

The best and most effective way he says to stay out of the hospital with COVID-19 is getting vaccinated.

“It doesn’t make any sense that you would be hesitant to get vaccinated but you’re perfectly acceptable of monoclonal antibody? It doesn’t make sense, it’s the same science,” said Zane.

The state plans to launch five mobile buses that offer the treatment, two will be out on Monday. As long as a health professional has determined you meet eligible criteria, you can also find locations online by visiting the Colorado Department of Health Environment’s website.