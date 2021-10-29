DENVER (CBS4)– On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The agency authorized the kid-size doses, which are a third of the amount given to teens and adults.
There's one more regulatory hurdle when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss which youngsters should get vaccinated. In the meantime, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine to doctor's offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites.
Beginning Nov. 5, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado to offer vaccines for children age 5 to 11 years. Adults and children age 12 and older may also receive COVID-19 vaccines at these clinics on a walk-in basis while supplies last.
The clinics will be at the following locations beginning Nov. 5:
- Children’s Hospital Anschutz: Fri/Sat/Sun
- Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs: Fri/Sat/Sun
- Children’s Hospital Broomfield: Various dates (3x/week)
- Children’s Hospital Highlands Ranch: Various dates (3x/week)