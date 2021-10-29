COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City hosted a drive-thru, pop-up food bank. It was an effort to help struggling families.
The Denver nonprofit We Don’t Waste teamed up with King Soopers to give families a variety of fresh food.READ MORE: Fort Collins Police Services Defends Actions Of Officer Who Used Force On Woman At Mennonite Church
READ MORE: Elective Surgeries Could Be Paused (Again) In Colorado Due To Climbing COVID Numbers
Most of the families heard about the event from their children’s school. One mother told CBS4 it really helped.
“I’m not working, the only person who’s working is my husband. So this is a huge help for my family and I can tell it’s not just for me, it’s for a lot of people.”MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?
We Don’t Waste hosts about six to eight markets a month which serve thousands of people.