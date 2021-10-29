VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A chemical spill caused eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Vail to close Friday morning. Vail firefighters say they received initial reports of a 55 gallon drum containing a concrete additive fell at around 8:30 a.m. near the Sandstone underpass.
Fire officials say traffic is being diverted along the frontage road between mile markers 173 and 176.
Firefighters have not reported any injuries.