DENVER (CBS4)– The search is on for a missing teenager from Jefferson County who was last seen in Denver. Caden Barber is 13 years old.
He lives in the Ken Caryl Valley and attends school in the Denver metro area. Caden was last seen at Observatory Park in Denver at 6 p.m. Friday.
Caden is 5-foot-7 and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black Chinos pants and a white shirt. If you know where Caden is or if you see him please call Jefferson County dispatch at 303-271-0211.
