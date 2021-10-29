ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two vehicles at a gas station were struck by bullets after an argument at a bus stop ended with one person pulling out a gun and shooting. The shooting happened in the area of Parker Road and Asbury on Friday afternoon.
Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the area in the 7200 block of East Evans after reports of shots fired around 4 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles struck by bullets while parked at the gas station. Investigators told CBS4 that two, maybe more, men were arguing at a nearby bus stop when one pulled out a gun and started shooting.
No one was injured and the suspect or suspects took off. No gas station equipment was damaged. Deputies have not released a suspect description.