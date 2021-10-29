ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams 12 Five Star Schools announced it will be closing for an entire day because of lack of staff. The school district made the announcement to families on Oct. 28.
There will be no school for all students on Nov. 12. There also won't be school on Nov. 11, Veteran's Day, which is per usual.
"We have leaned on the flexibility of our staff and creative solutions so far this school year to minimize the impact of these shortages on student learning and activities. However, amidst these ongoing staffing challenges, this flexibility and creativity can often only stretch so far and sometimes difficult decisions must be made," the district's letter to families read.
Ahead of the school year, the district emailed parents to discuss staffing shortages for before and after-school care with the hope of driving more recruitment.
“This is work that matters,” Myla Shepherd, Chief Human Resources Officer at Adams 12 Five Star Schools, told CBS4’s Jeff Todd at the time. “We need everybody to come together to help support that.”
Officials say while BASE programs will not be offered, some activities and athletics which were previously scheduled might still happen.
The district, however, is planning on offering multiple COVID vaccine clinic for students ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 12 if the FDA grants emergency authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine. Various, potential clinics would be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.