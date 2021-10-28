(CBS4)– Wildlife cameras from Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured a mountain lion leaping over a puddle. Those big cats are strong and fast.
They can hit speeds of 45 mph and the cats can jump 19 feet straight up in the air.
