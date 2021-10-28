LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area is getting ready to welcome skiers and boarders for the season. The ski area will fire up the chairlifts on Saturday.
Parker the Snow Dog helped Loveland with the big announcement.READ MORE: Steve Pankey Takes The Stand In Own Defense In Jonelle Matthews Murder Trial
Loveland is the third ski area in Colorado to open after Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek which opened earlier this month.READ MORE: 'Worst Displays Of Unruly Behavior': American Airlines Passenger Assaults Flight Attendant, Diverted To Denver International Airport
Last year, Loveland opened on Nov. 11. It is typically one of the first Colorado ski areas to open each year.MORE NEWS: Tattered Cover Book Store Celebrates 50th Anniversary
RELATED: Winter Park Plans To Open Slopes On Nov. 17 For Skiers And Snowboarders