LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The 37-year-old driver of what police say was a stolen car is under arrest after he sped away when police in Longmont tried to pull his car over. Moments after that he caused a multiple-car crash that killed a 93-year-old Longmont man and left others injured.

It happened near the intersection of East 9th Avenue and Pace Street on Thursday morning.

Longmont police said officers were trying to pull over the driver at 9th Avenue and Lashley Street at 10:48 a.m. because he was believed to be in a stolen car. He sped away quickly from the attempted traffic stop and police did not pursue.

“Our officers immediately disengaged,” Longmont’s Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur said.

Moments later, less than a mile to the east, the crash happened.

Satur said the car ran broadside into the passenger side of the 93-year-old’s car and it rolled over. Another car nearby was also struck and two people inside were hurt. One was an 62-year-old Uber driver and the other was a 19-year-old passenger, and they both had to be taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The 36-year-old passenger in the stolen car was also hurt and was taken to the hospital. Police have been in contact with that person as part of their investigation.

Satur called the situation “tragic” for the family of the victim.

“I can say that at a minimum the driver is looking at vehicular homicide because of his reckless behavior. We are also exploring whether or not alcohol or drugs were involved,” he said.

The charge of first-degree murder under extreme indifference is also under consideration, Satur said.

“Essentially I would liken it to firing a gun through an intersection,” he said.

“It’s extremely dangerous, and that’s what this person did today.”