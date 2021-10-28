Some CU Boulder Students Believe This Halloween Won't Be As Problematic With COVID CasesThe University of Colorado Boulder is heading into the Halloween weekend benefitting from vaccine requirements for students and faculty. This fall, positive PCR tests for COVID infection are a fraction of last year’s totals.

Ball Arena & Paramount Theater To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID TestAfter months of capacity-limiting restrictions, fans jumped at the opportunity to get back in the stands. Brenda Parra was excited to be at a live show again.

Free Online Mental Health Services Now Available For Colorado Children Experiencing Anxiety & DepressionA program to offer free sessions with a mental health professional to kids is coming online as Colorado deals with a crisis of children experiencing anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

Many Colorado Doctors Ready To Use Anticipated FDA-Approved COVID Vaccine On Young ChildrenAs COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Colorado, doctors are hopeful that once the FDA gives emergency authorization to administer the vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11, the shot will help with the state’s transmission rates.

Jefferson County Seeing Uptick In Sexually Transmitted Infections Among Young People, Health Department SaysThe number of teenagers and young adults in Jefferson County contracting sexually transmitted infections is going up, health officials say.

Young, Colorado Mother Pleads With Other Women To Get Cancer Screenings Following Battle With Rare Form of Breast CancerAccording to the American Cancer Society, more than a third of adults have missed their routine cancer screenings during the pandemic.