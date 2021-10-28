(CBS4) – Over the weekend, kids will be dressed up in their costumes and walking the streets looking to get some Halloween candy. This is also one of the most concerning days for parents. According to AAA analysis of National Traffic Safety Administration data, kids are three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day.

With this being the single deadliest day of the year for kids, here are ways parents can keep their kids safe during Halloween:

If you are driving, slow down and strictly obey traffic signs and signals. Next, drive at least five miles below the speed limit. Also, watch for children on the roadways, medians, curbs and crossing the street. Overall, drive slower with your headlights on even in the daytime.

For parents, if you are walking at night make sure your kid’s costume has some sort of reflective material. As you shop for Halloween costumes, make sure they are visible with reflective material. Also, walk with your kid, especially if they are under 12 years old and carry a light. Teach your child to only stop at well lit homes and never enter a stranger’s home or garage. Finally, tell your kids to eat their candy only after you have inspected it at home.

Kids should stay on the sidewalks while trick or treating and if they are no sideways available, have them walk on the left side of the road so they can see oncoming traffic.