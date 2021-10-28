DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is considering alternative methods for passengers to move between the Jeppesen Terminal and the concourses when the trains fail. Right now, passengers must take a train to access two of the three concourses.
The train has an uptime of 99.83% but DIA is hoping to build redundancy and provide passengers with options. This comes after a failed hub in a wheel on one of the underground trains at Denver International Airport caused the massive disruption that affected thousands of travelers in August. It happened just after midnight on Aug. 20 and ultimately led to extremely long security lines and flight delays.
“This is the first step in what will be a very thorough process to analyze solutions including the cost-benefit of each solution,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a statement. “We know there are some obvious solutions, but many of those aren’t cost effective and that is why we are looking to our industry partners for innovative and creative solutions. Ultimately, we want to prepare DEN for the future while providing an improved journey through the airport for our passengers.”
According to DIA, “when the airport opened in 1995, it was designed to serve 50 million passengers. In 2019 prior to the pandemic, DEN served 69 million passengers. By next year, it is expected DEN will meet or exceed 2019 numbers and in approximately 10 years will reach 100 million passengers.”