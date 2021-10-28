(CBS4) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a bank robbery last week in Arvada.
The crime happened on Oct. 19 right before 5 p.m. at the Chase Bank on the 9600 block of West 58th Avenue.
Police say the two suspects demanded money and then took off.
If you recognize either of the suspects you are asked to call FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) where you can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
The following descriptions of the suspects are provided by the FBI:
The first suspect is a White or Hispanic male, 5’10”-6’0” tall with a medium build
and is possibly in his 30s. He was wearing dark pants, dark hoodie, and a lightcolored plaid scarf.
The second suspect is a White or Hispanic male, 5’7” – 6’0” tall with a slender
build. He was wearing light colored pants, black shirt, black mask, and a white
beanie.