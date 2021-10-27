CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Vitalant

DENVER (CBS4)– As Colorado’s blood supply hits a critical low, Vitalant is calling on all eligible donors to roll up their sleeves. They have reached a critical platelet shortage and are in need of all types of blood, especially type O blood.

(credit: CBS)

READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Increase In Hospitalizations Show Concerning Trend

Vitalant hopes business continues as usual because every day there’s a need for donors to give blood, especially during what is normally the cold and flu season.

READ MORE: Hershey Kisses Are Colorado's Favorite Halloween Candy

(credit: CBS)

MORE NEWS: Red Rocks Announces Upcoming Dates For Drive-In Holiday Movies

Find a donation location nearby at Vitalant.

Jennifer McRae