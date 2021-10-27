DENVER (CBS4)– As Colorado’s blood supply hits a critical low, Vitalant is calling on all eligible donors to roll up their sleeves. They have reached a critical platelet shortage and are in need of all types of blood, especially type O blood.
Vitalant hopes business continues as usual because every day there's a need for donors to give blood, especially during what is normally the cold and flu season.
Find a donation location nearby at Vitalant.