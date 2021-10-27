DENVER (CBS4) – With moderate drought covering the entire Front Range, the rain that reached the metro area on Tuesday was very welcomed. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to make much of a difference.

The heaviest rain late Tuesday was mainly in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties. The Highlands Ranch and Englewood areas received more than three-tenths of an inch of rain.

Rainfall was much less for most of Denver including at the airport where only 0.03″ was measured on Tuesday. That brings total precipitation for the month of October to just 0.08″ which is about 0.80″ below normal. October 2021 is currently tied with 2001 and 2003 for the eighth driest October on record since 1872.

This month also currently ranks as the 20th warmest October on record with average temperature of 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be much drier statewide but not warmer. High temperatures will reach only the mid and upper 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins with gusty northwest winds making it feel cooler. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in the metro area and even strong winds are possible on the Eastern Plains and in the mountains where blowing snow is possible.

Thursday will have less wind but it will still be breezy at times. Then far more pleasant weather will arrives for Friday and most of Saturday with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Halloween continues to look cooler (40s for most of the day in metro area) with a 20% for sprinkles or very light rain showers mainly late in the day.

It’s possible there could be light rain during Trick-or-Treat time but it’s far more likely that most neighborhoods will be dry this year.