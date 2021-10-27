(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic appears to have avoided any serious injury following a collision with Jazz forward Rudy Gobert on Tuesday night.
Jokic banged knees with Gobert late in the first half and did not return to the game. The initial diagnosis from the team was a “right knee contusion.”
After the game Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he didn’t think the injury was “anything too too serious.”
Here's Malone's full update on Jokic via tonight's #Nuggets zoom. @CBSDenver #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/wl1x0Ctg3d pic.twitter.com/Jsx0fBnWpH
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 27, 2021
Jokic wanted to go back into the game, but Malone could be seen telling him not to risk it during halftime warm ups.
“I went up to Nikola as he was warming up and asked him ‘How does it feel?’ He said, ‘It feels a little weak,’ so I just shut him down,” said Malone when he met with the media postgame.
“He’s far too important for this team for us to risk him being out there if he’s not feeling confident about it,” Malone added.
The Nuggets ended up losing the game 122-110.
The Nuggets will be back in action when they host Dallas on Friday night.