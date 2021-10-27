JOES, Colo. (CBS4) – A volunteer firefighter on Colorado’s Eastern Plains died on Tuesday while battling a grass fire. His name was Larry Wyant and he was part of Joes Fire Department.
It happened a few miles east of the small community of Joes in southwestern Yuma County.
According to a post on the Joes Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire was sparked Tuesday afternoon from a combine in a corn field near the intersection of Highway 36 and County Road T. Members of the volunteer fire department rushed to try to put out the fire, but it was tricky given strong and shifting winds that were estimated to be gusting at between 30 and 60 mph.
Wyant was killed when winds suddenly shifted and the flames came his way.
“Crews were there with in minutes, however it was already to late,” The Facebook page stated.
The fire was eventually contained by the firefighters.
The department stated that they have “heavy hearts” and are asking people to send prayers to the family.
It’s the second tragedy for the firefighting community on Colorado’s Eastern Plains this month. Last week 34-year-old firefighter Darcy Stallings from the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department was killed in a car crash while responding to fire call.