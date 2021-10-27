DENVER (CBS4)– What is your favorite Halloween candy? In Colorado, it’s Hershey Kisses, according to a website that tracks those trends.
READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Increase In Hospitalizations Show Concerning Trend
According to CandyStore.com, those little silver-wrapped bite-size chocolates are a winner with trick-or-treaters in the Centennial state. The website said that it came up with the top sweet treat after compiling 14 years of data.
The second most popular Halloween candy in Colorado is Twix followed by Milky Way.READ MORE: Red Rocks Announces Upcoming Dates For Drive-In Holiday Movies
Neighboring states like Kansas picked Reese’s peanut butter cup and Nebraska choosing Sour Patch Kids.MORE NEWS: Calls For CDOT To Be Audited Over Possible Favoritism For Out-Of-State Company
Those candy experts at the website also compiled a map showing the most popular Halloween candy in every state. The top picks for most states include something chocolate.