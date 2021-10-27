CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– The concern over the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado continues to grow. State health officials said Wednesday that 1,187 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 17 from the day before.

That is one of the highest numbers of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The concern is that the numbers are not moving in the right direction.

“Unfortunately we are seeing a pretty clear increase in cases. What looked like a plateau the last couple of weeks is looking more and more like a steady increase in cases here in the state,” said State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy.

The positivity rate in Colorado also continues to grow, with 7% reported last week and 8.5% this week. Herlihy warns that with the increase in positivity rates, it could mean more hospitalizations.

Children ages 5-17 have the highest rates of COVID-19 in Colorado right now.

