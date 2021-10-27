DENVER (CBS4)– The concern over the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado continues to grow. State health officials said Wednesday that 1,187 people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 17 from the day before.
That is one of the highest numbers of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The concern is that the numbers are not moving in the right direction.READ MORE: Hershey Kisses Are Colorado's Favorite Halloween Candy
“Unfortunately we are seeing a pretty clear increase in cases. What looked like a plateau the last couple of weeks is looking more and more like a steady increase in cases here in the state,” said State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy.READ MORE: Red Rocks Announces Upcoming Dates For Drive-In Holiday Movies
The positivity rate in Colorado also continues to grow, with 7% reported last week and 8.5% this week. Herlihy warns that with the increase in positivity rates, it could mean more hospitalizations.MORE NEWS: Calls For CDOT To Be Audited Over Possible Favoritism For Out-Of-State Company
Children ages 5-17 have the highest rates of COVID-19 in Colorado right now.