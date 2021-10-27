DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is offering some advice for Halloween. Health officials say it’s a good idea to wear a face mask in addition to a costume mask.
They say that a costume mask won't offer as much protection as a face mask.
Other guidance includes: outdoor gatherings are considered safer than indoor gatherings and smaller groups are usually safer than large ones.
Health officials also say the best way to stay safe is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.