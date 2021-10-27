DENVER (CBS4) – After months of capacity-limiting restrictions, fans jumped at the opportunity to get back in the stands. Brenda Parra was excited to be at a live show again.

“We are here to see Theresa Cappotu,” she said.

Starting Nov. 10, at Paramount Theater and Ball Arena, ticketholders must mask up. It’s a requirement that isn’t always easy to enforce.

“If you have people that need to be masked, but they don’t need to be masked when they’re eating or drinking, and you have someone sitting there with their cup without a mask on, for you know the entire time they’re in the arena. That is effectively being maskless,” Dr. Jared Eddy with National Jewish Health said.

Now, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, who owns both of those venues, will require all event attendees, working staff and team personnel ages 12 and older to present proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to the specific event. The requirements will not apply to those under the age of 12, however they will need to continue to wear a mask.

In a statement the company says, “the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE’s continued commitment to ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our top priority,” said Matt Hutchings, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Eddy who is an infectious disease specialist says the shift shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“It’s just intuitive that the more people you get together the more opportunities for the virus to keep spreading,” he said.

Parra says if it means the doors stay open, she’s on board.

“I think people really want to get out there and really want to have fun, and I think people will go and do whatever we have to do to make sure we get into our venues and see our artists and have a good time,” Parra said.

KSE is asking that fans arrive early for all of their events.

Additional information can be found at https://www.ballarena.com/newsafetyprotocols/ and for Paramount Theatre at https://www.paramountdenver.com/newsafetyprotocols.