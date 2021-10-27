DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an amber alert for two girls in Douglas County. Authorities believe Sophia Jones, 7, and Bethany Jones, 8, are with Trisha Jones, 32, and Towon Jones, 35. They say they believe the children are in danger.
READ MORE: Akram Bada'an Identified As Victim In 1988 Cold Case Homicide In Sheridan
CBI says the group left Colorado on Oct. 26 in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado license plate BVGI94 or 2014 Green Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate CGMO17. They say the two suspects had three daughters with them when they left, and one of those girls was abandoned. She was later found safely.
Authorities describe Trisha as a 32-year-old woman with brown hair and green eyes. She 5-feet-3-inches and 160 lbs.
Towon Jones is described as a 35-year-old man with brown hair and eyes. He is 6-feet-2-inches tall and 190 lbs.
Douglas County authorities say they believe the suspects might be armed.
Bethany Jones is described as an 8-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Her height and weight are unknown. Sophia Jones is a 7-year-old girl described as having brown hair and eyes.
An earlier endangered missing alert stated they might be in New Mexico, but authorities now say they were in Denver at 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s not clear where they went from there, according to the CBI alert.