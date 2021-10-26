ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park has been closed to through traffic for the season. The road sits above 10,000 feet which means it is not an all-season road.
Weather permitting, the road will remain open to Rainbow Curve on the east side.READ MORE: Many Colorado Pharmacies Slammed With Demand As COVID Booster Eligibility Widens
Trail Ridge Road typically reopens to through traffic in late May, depending on weather conditions.READ MORE: Denver Startup Plans First-Of-Its-Kind Stacked Container Housing
According to a Facebook post from Rocky Mountain National Park, “Current closures are Rainbow Curve on the east side & Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. Closure locations will vary based on weather & conditions. Eventually the winter closures will be located at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.”MORE NEWS: Spooky Sight In Southern Colorado As Tarantulas Continue Migration