LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s a spooky sight in Southern Colorado as tarantulas begin their annual migration. Colorado Parks nad Wildlife posted video of the Oklahoma brown tarantulas migrating through La Plata County.
READ MORE: Recent Crashes Involving Semis On I-70 Prompt CDOT To Make Major Adjustment To Summit County Roadwork
Scientists say the majority of the spiders are 10-year-old males looking to mate with females hidden in Colorado’s grasslands.READ MORE: Sally Strelecki, Woman Shot By Bullet Through Apartment Wall, Regains Consciousness And Defies Odds
Officials say tarantulas are mostly harmless to humans, but have bites that can cause injury or allergic reaction and hairs that can be irritating to the eyes, mouth and nose. MORE NEWS: Colorado Governor Orders Flags Lowered On Tuesday After Death Of Firefighter Darcy Stallings
The peak time to view the migration is mid-September near Comanche National Grassland south of La Junta off U.S. Highway 109.