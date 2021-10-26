COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Two schools in Colorado Springs were empty on Tuesday due to the threat of protests. Chinook Middle School had students on remote learning after a protest was expected outside the building.
The nearby Chinook Trail Elementary School canceled classes because of a protest that was expected on Tuesday morning. That protest never materialized.
An investigation is underway at the middle school after some parents recently complained face masks were being taped to students’ faces if they fell down.