CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police, Parker News, Parker Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police pulled a driver over who was recorded going 52 mph over the speed limit recently. They wrote on social media, “Drivers must take #PersonalResponsibility to respect our laws & other road users.”

On Monday, Parker Police posted they worked with area law enforcement to conduct traffic enforcement at 11 different locations last week. The department said 169 speeding tickets were issued, adding speeding is about 26% of all traffic fatalities across the country.

“Please slow down and think about the safety of your family and community members throughout Parker and Douglas County,” they said.

Danielle Chavira