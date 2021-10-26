LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police pulled a driver over who was recorded going 52 mph over the speed limit recently. They wrote on social media, “Drivers must take #PersonalResponsibility to respect our laws & other road users.”
This is “Clifford the Big Red Camaro”, whose driver made a choice to drive at 52 mph over the speed limit through Lakewood. We sadly have too many crashes, injuries & deaths on our roads. Drivers must take #PersonalResponsibility to respect our laws & other road users. #COtraffic pic.twitter.com/HbWgK9VDuL
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) October 25, 2021
On Monday, Parker Police posted they worked with area law enforcement to conduct traffic enforcement at 11 different locations last week. The department said 169 speeding tickets were issued, adding speeding is about 26% of all traffic fatalities across the country.
“Please slow down and think about the safety of your family and community members throughout Parker and Douglas County,” they said.