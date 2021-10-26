DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis applauded a U.S. FDA advisory panel for recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children ages 5-11. While the move is a step toward full authorization, it is not the final word.
“Like other Colorado kids, our children know the vaccine can protect them and we support them in their pursuit of protection. I urge the full FDA and CDC to act quickly on the advisory panel’s recommendation and approve the other safe and effective COVID vaccines for our country’s children and end this pandemic,” Polis said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Of all members of the FDA committee, 17 voted in favor and one abstained, CBS News reports.
The FDA is also reviewing a request from drugmaker Merck to approve a pill to treat COVID-19. One Colorado doctor explains why it’s better to get the vaccine than the pill.