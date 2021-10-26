DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado man has filed a lawsuit against Denver police officers for injuries he received while protesting police brutality in the summer of 2020. Michael Driscoll had joined the protests that happened in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
Driscoll’s lawyer said that he was in a group of peaceful protesters at 10 p.m. one night when police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets.
The lawsuit alleges he was struck by one of those rubber bullets in the face, which cracked his skull and shattered his sinus. Driscoll is suing the City of Denver, Denver Police Department, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Police Commander Patrick Phelan.
More than a dozen people have filed lawsuits against the Denver Police Department for injuries suffered during the protests. The police department has opened more than 100 internal investigations into how officers responded.