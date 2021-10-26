JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An elk spotted at the Evergreen Golf Course with a child’s swing caught in its antlers got some help this week. Officers tracked down the young bull on Monday in Indian Hills thanks to some sharp-eyed residents.
Officers had to tranquilize the elk and cut off the antlers to remove the swing, but they will grow back.
CPW officers don’t typically interfere with wildlife however, this swing was most likely impeding the elk’s ability to eat and drink.
The bull was a little groggy after being tranquilized before running off into the woods.