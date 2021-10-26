CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An elk spotted at the Evergreen Golf Course with a child’s swing caught in its antlers got some help this week. Officers tracked down the young bull on Monday in Indian Hills thanks to some sharp-eyed residents.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officers had to tranquilize the elk and cut off the antlers to remove the swing, but they will grow back.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW officers don’t typically interfere with wildlife however, this swing was most likely impeding the elk’s ability to eat and drink.

The bull was a little groggy after being tranquilized before running off into the woods.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

