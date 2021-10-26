YUMA, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across Colorado on Tuesday after the death of a firefighter on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. Capt. Darcy Stallings, 34, died on Thursday while responding to a fire call in Yuma.
He worked for the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department and was in his personal vehicle when it crashed and he was killed.
Stallings’ vehicle rear-ended a slow-moving semi. No one on the semitrailer was hurt.
The City of Yuma said Stallings was a member of the fire department for nine years.
A funeral for Stallings will be held on Tuesday in Yuma at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.