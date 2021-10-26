DENVER (CBS4) – A piece of the “bomb cyclone” that recently slammed the West Coast will cross Colorado on Tuesday bringing needed moisture and also very gusty winds.

The moisture will initially be limited to the Western Slope early on Tuesday before spreading east across the mountains by early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the northwest and southwest mountains in Colorado through midnight Tuesday night. The advisory includes the mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs, Rabbit Ears Pass, Telluride, Lake City, and Wolf Creek Pass for at least 4 to 8 inches of snow. Some areas will get at least a foot especially in the San Juan Mountains.

While there is no advisory along the I-70 mountain corridor between Georgetown and Avon, this stretch will still experience snow and wind. Slow travel is likely starting Tuesday afternoon and a road closure is possible due to accidents.

For Denver and the Front Range, Tuesday morning will be dry followed by rain chances increasing to 50-60% by late Tuesday afternoon. Most of the rain will be light but a few heavier showers are possible especially in Arapahoe and Douglas Counties.

A few rumbles of thunder are also possible considering temperatures will be on the warm side again for late October. It will be cooler than Monday along the Front Range but most neighborhoods will still reach near 70 degrees by early afternoon before turning much cooler by 5 p.m. Wind gusts will also reach up to 40 mph at times.

Farther east it will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s near the Kansas stateline. It will also be extremely windy at times on the Eastern Plains with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Because of the combination of warm temperatures, gusty winds, dry soil, and very low humidity on the plains, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for high fire danger through early evening on Tuesday.

Drier weather will return to Colorado on Wednesday but it will remain cool and windy. There should be less wind on Thursday but it will stay gusty in the mountains. The next storm is still on track for Sunday with a small chance for sprinkles or light rain at the tail end of the Broncos game and into the start of Trick-or-Treating.