BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton police say a suspect in a stolen vehicle hit and killed two people during a chase on Tuesday. Police say they were first called to the area near Gaviota and Goldfinch Streets at around 11 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
They say the suspect rammed a responding officer's vehicle. Another officer turned on their lights and tried to stop the vehicle. They say the suspect sped away, and the officer followed.
The suspect then reportedly ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle. A female passenger in the bystander vehicle was ejected. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
Police say the suspect continued and hit a pedestrian on Mt. Bierstadt Street. The male victim died at the hospital.
The pursuit, police say, lasted two minutes until officers arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Vilarina. He suffered serious injuries, as did a female passenger. It’s not clear if that female was arrested.