COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — ‘Multiple’ semi trailers are on fire at a Colorado Springs Goodwill lot Monday morning.
A Twitter message from the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated its crews were on scene at 2855 South Academy Boulevard and had established multiple hose lines into the area. An aerial truck's ladder-mounted hose was also putting water on the fire from an elevated height.
The trailers were described as "fully involved" with fire.
This story will be updated with future reports as they are received.
