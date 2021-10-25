(CBS4) – The Broncos have acquired linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the LA Rams. In exchange, the Broncos are sending a 2024 sixth-round pick back to LA.
The move comes as the Broncos are in desperate need of linebacker depth following a rash of injuries. Both of their starting inside linebackers, Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell are on IR and will miss the rest of the season.
Young is in his fourth year out of UCLA, and has 46 total tackles this season, which is second-best on the Rams defense. In 53 career games he has recorded 157 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits as well as 5.5 sacks. He has started every game this season for the Rams.
The Broncos, who are on a four game losing streak, will host the Washington Football Team on Sunday.