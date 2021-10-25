Denver hit 81 degrees on Monday ahead of our next storm! That is twenty degrees above normal for this time of year. This is our latest 80 degree day since 2017! The daily record high for October 25th is 84 degrees from 2017, so we weren’t too far off from that record.
We will go from near record heat to not even getting out of the 50s in just 48 hours! We are also in for a shot of snow for the mountains and a lot of wind across the state.
We have a Winter Weather Advisory for many mountain areas, which means travel could be tough at times when you add in very strong wind.
Heavy snow will ramp up on Tuesday morning and stay strong through the day. Light, lingering snow could continue through early Wednesday morning before clearing. This system won’t impact us for too long, but it will bring a nice dose of snow.
The Denver area has a good chance of some rain, mainly in the evening. A few quick showers are possible in the early afternoon.
Temperatures plummet on Wednesday as this system clears out and moves to the north. We are looking at highs in the 50s on Wednesday, but will warm up again quickly by Friday.